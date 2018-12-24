Naomi Campbell strikt eerste beautycampagne op haar 48ste TVM

Ze mag dan al een paar decennia één van de meest gevraagde topmodellen zijn, pas op haar 48ste heeft Naomi Campbell haar eerste grote beautycampagne beet. De Britse schone is het gezicht van de lente en zomer 2019-campagne van Nars Cosmetics.

Het Amerikaanse make-upmerk Nars maakte dat nieuws zelf bekend op hun Instagrampagina. “Naomi is een levende legende en haar sterke persoonlijkheid komt zo mooi over op camera,” aldus François Nars, oprichter van het bedrijf, op Instagram. “Zij en ik zijn als familie. Ik ken haar al van in de begindagen van haar carrière. Ik heb haar schoonheid en stijl altijd bewonderd.”

Zelf schreef Naomi op Instagram dat ze erg vereerd is om het nieuwe gezicht te zijn van Nars. Ze liet ook nog weten dat de foto’s getrokken zijn door François Nars zelf.