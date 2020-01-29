Naomi Campbell schittert voor het eerst in campagne Vivienne Westwood Margo Verhasselt

Vivienne Westwood heeft Naomi Campbell gestrikt voor haar laatste nieuwe campagne.

Het is moeilijk te geloven dat Naomi Campbell nog nooit de hoofdrol speelde in een campagne van Vivienne Westwood, zeker omdat de twee 33 jaar geleden al de handen ineen sloegen. Maar dat veranderde allemaal op maandag, toen het Londense merk aankondigde dat het iconische topmodel het gezicht is van hun nieuwe lentecampagne. De foto’s werden geshoot in Parijs, door de Duitse fotograaf Juergen Teller. Campbell draagt in de campagne verschillende looks: van lange baljurken met zware handschoenen tot helemaal niets met een blauwe hoed.

Campbell en Westwood mogen dan al veel samengewerkt hebben, het meest bijblijvende moment is zonder twijfel wanneer Naomi viel op de catwalk van het merk in 1993 door haar gigantische stiletto’s.

“Ik geloof dat dingen in het leven komen, wanneer ze moeten komen”, vertelt Campbell in een statement over de samenwerking. “Het heeft 33 jaar geduurd voor ik een Westwood-campagne mocht doen en ik ben zo blij dat ik het mag doen op mijn 49ste. Wat moet zijn, zal zijn.”