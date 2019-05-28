Na Rihanna en Kylie Jenner: ook Chiara Ferragni lanceert een beautylijn LDC

28 mei 2019

11u23

Bron: WWD, Harper's Bazaar 0 Style Het lijkt wel alsof elke ster tegenwoordig een make-uplijn op de markt brengt. Ook Chiara Ferragni richt haar pijlen op de beautymarkt. De wereldberoemde modeblogster achter The Blonde Salad heeft op haar Instagrampagina bekendgemaakt dat ze een capsulecollectie uitbrengt met Lancôme.

De collectie bestaat onder meer uit een make-uppalet, lipsticks, een blush, highlighters, mascara’s en een lipgloss. “Het is altijd al mijn droom geweest om in de beauty-industrie te werken”, vertelt Chiara Ferragni. “Ik wou een collectie maken die 100% bij mijn stijl past. Daarom heb ik samengewerkt met Lancôme.” Het is voor de influencer een logische stap om in zee te gaan met Lancôme, aangezien ze één van de ambassadrices is van het Franse beautymerk.

“We hebben gewerkt aan producten die passen bij de vrouwen van mijn generatie. Ze zijn flirterig, inspirerend en leuk”, zo zegt ze zelf. “Ik ben er rotsvast van overtuigd dat make-up je kan helpen om je beter in je vel te voelen, zodat je het gevoel hebt dat je alle uitdagingen aankunt en je doelen kunt bereiken.”

De capsulecollectie is sinds vandaag verkrijgbaar bij de keten Douglas in Italië. Volgende maand is de rest van de wereld aan de beurt. Vanuit België kan je de producten bestellen via Planet Parfum of de Nederlandse webshop van Douglas. Prijzen variëren tussen € 31,95 en € 59,95.

Chiara startte haar blog ‘The Blonde Salad’ op in 2009. Met de hulp van haar ex-vriend deelde ze op regelmatige basis haar outfits, reizen en kiekjes uit haar dagelijkse leven. Haar aantal volgers groeide snel, mede ook omdat ze één van de eersten was die het concept van ‘modebloggen’ introduceerde. Ondertussen heeft ze meer dan 16 miljoen volgers op Instagram en heeft ze een 20-tal mensen vast in dienst die artikels schrijven voor haar blog, foto’s van haar trekken en haar eigen schoenenbedrijf runnen. Ze zit steevast op de eerste rij bij de vooraanstaande defilés en werkte al samen met zowat alle grote modenamen zoals Chanel en Louis Vuitton. Het is dan ook geen verrassing dat Forbes haar beschrijft als één van de allergrootste influencers op aarde.