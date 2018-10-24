Na plussize wint midsize nu aan populariteit Timon Van Mechelen

24 oktober 2018

16u58

Bron: Who What Wear / The Telegraph 0 Style Plussize is intussen goed ingeburgerd in de modewereld. Vrouwen met kledingmaat 40, 42 lopen alsmaar vaker op de catwalk naast modellen met maatje 34. Maar wat met dames die een maat daartussen hebben? Zij worden volledig over het hoofd gezien, terwijl net de meeste westerse vrouwen in die categorie vallen. Maak kennis met midsize.

We weten allemaal hoe samplesize modellen en hun plussize collega’s eruitzien. Uiteraard is het positief dat er de laatste jaren steeds meer diversiteit in de modewereld te zien is op vlak van gewicht, alleen wordt een hele grote groep vrouwen overgeslagen. Namelijk iedereen met een kledingmaat tussen 34 en 40. Te gek voor woorden eigenlijk dat miljoenen vrouwen wereldwijd niet vertegenwoordigd worden in de modewereld zonder noemenswaardige reden.

Frustrerend vond ook de Britse Anushka Moore en dus richtte ze afgelopen zomer ‘MidSize Collective’ op. Een Instagramaccount waarop ze foto’s verzamelt van midsize vrouwen in leuke outfits. Wat begon als een kleinschalig initiatief groeide ondertussen uit tot een populaire community met meer dan 14.000 volgers waarop druk gediscussieerd wordt over gewicht en kledingmaten.

“Midsize vrouwen worden doorgaans genegeerd door modemerken”, legt Anushka uit aan modewebsite Who What Wear. “Ze tonen vooral hele dunne meisjes op hun Instagramaccounts en hebben vaak aparte accounts voor hun plussize collecties, maar ze posten amper foto’s van midsized vrouwen.” En net daarom is ‘MidSize Collective’ zo populair. Het toont vrouwen met een zeer courante kledingmaat, die in de media en op sociale media amper voorbijkomen. “Ik wil dat vrouwen zich goed voelen en niet op Instagram gaan om zich daarna slecht in hun vel te voelen,” aldus Moore.

Het Britse model Charli Howard vertelde eerder al aan The Telegraph dat er heel weinig werk is voor modellen met maatje 36 tot 40. “Als ik naar ‘gewone’ castings ga, voel ik me als een olifant in een porseleinkast. En als ik naar plussize castings ga, kijkt iedereen me kwaad aan omdat ik daar weer de magerste in de kamer ben. Ik zit zelf tussen maat 36 en 38 in, wat nog steeds heel dun is, maar alsnog heb ik het moeilijk. De industrie zou meisjes moeten vertegenwoordigen voor hoe ze zijn en ze niet opdelen in 2 extreme categorieën.”