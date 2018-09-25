Na de enorme strohoed introduceert Jacquemus de giga-tas Liesbeth De Corte

25 september 2018

14u33 1 Style Het populairste accessoire van de voorbije zomer? Dat was La Bomba, de gigantische strohoed v an Jacquemus. Het lijkt er sterk op dat de Franse ontwerper dat trucje nog eens wil herhalen met een nieuw statement piece: een uit de kluiten gewassen strandtas.

Simon Porte Jacquemus heeft in Parijs zijn lente- en zomercollectie voor 2019 genaamd 'La Riviera' voorgesteld. De lijn is volgens de designer zelf een ode aan Zuid-Frankrijk, en dat viel duidelijk te merken aan de felle kleuren, zomerse losse jurken en korte shortjes. Maar het item dat het meest in het oog sprong? Dat was zonder twijfel de XXL strandtas.

Of de tas even hard in de smaak gaat vallen als de enorme strohoed, valt nog af te wachten. Nadat modellen als Bella Hadid en Emily Ratajkowski een foto met La Bomba op hun sociale media hadden geplaatst, ging het accessoire als zoete broodjes over de toonbank. Ondanks het onhandige formaat en het prijskaartje van 590 euro.

Grappig genoeg waren de modellen die de catwalk opgestuurd werden zonder enorme strandtas, voorzien van een variant in een petieterig klein formaat. Als het van Jacquemus afhangt, gaan we volgende zomer dus voor overdreven maten. Klein of groot.