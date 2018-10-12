Na de cargobroek en heuptasjes: de opkomst van de vissersvest Liesbeth De Corte

12 oktober 2018

12u52

Style

Een paar jaar geleden zou je een fashionista gek verklaren, mocht ze buiten verschijnen in een fleece, cargobroek of met een heuptasje. Maar kijk: tijden veranderen. Want anno 2018 is functionaliteit belangrijker dan ooit in de modewereld. Heuptasjes en anoraks domineerden het straatbeeld al en vissersvesten zijn goed op weg om dezelfde beweging te maken.

U weet wel: zo van die 'handige' vesten met grote zaken op gestikt. Onder meer Victoria Beckham, Sacai en Loewe stuurden modellen met een uit de kluiten gevallen exemplaar de catwalk op tijdens de fashion weeks. Een trend die blijkbaar aanslaat bij heel wat influencers op Instagram. Eerlijk? Het lijkt ons ook wel een handige manier om je smartphone, portefeuille, zakdoekjes, verschillende lipsticks en eventueel een snack in mee te nemen.

Je moet er wel wat lef voor hebben, want wie kiest voor zo'n vissersvest gaat best over the top. Je wil immers niet het risico lopen om over te komen als een typische toerist. Combineer het met stoere stuks, zoals een oversized T-shirt of sweater, een cargobroek of stevige boots.

