Move over diamanten: een trendy verlovingsring bevat nu jouw geboortesteen

Valérie Wauters

26 augustus 2019

17u05

Bron: Who What Wear 0 Style Je ziet ze steeds vaker opduiken aan de hand van pasverloofde vrouwen: subtiele ringen met daarin niet een joekel van een diamant maar een kleine, fijne geboortesteen.

Over smaken en kleuren valt niet te twisten, maar feit is wel dat er een nieuwe trend is onder de verlovingsringen. Ringen met een gekleurde edelsteen winnen hoe langer hoe meer aan populariteit. Juwelenontwerpster Jennie Kwon vertelt aan Who What Wear hoe het volgens haar komt dat dit soort verlovingsringen almaar populairder wordt: “We bevinden ons momenteel midden in een periode waar mensen steeds meer interesse tonen in unieke en originele juwelen die speciaal voor hen ontworpen werden. Men verlangt ernaar iets unieks te bezitten, dat heel erg persoonlijk aanvoelt. Verlovingsringen met een geboortesteen in verwerkt passen daarom ook perfect in deze trend.”

Hoewel deze kleurrijke edelstenen er misschien wel erg mooi uitzien, moet het gezegd dat niet elke steen even goed bestand is tegen de krassen en stoten die met het dagelijks dragen ervan gepaard gaan. Daarom is het belangrijk om aan je juwelier raad te vragen hoe hard of zacht een bepaalde steen is, en op basis daarvan de zetting in je ring te laten aanpassen. Alleen op die manier ben je er zeker van dat het juweel in kwestie zo lang mogelijk mooi blijft.

Voor elke maand een steen (of twee)

Benieuwd wat jouw geboortesteen is? Wij maakten een handig overzichtje. De eerste steen in het rijtje is telkens de moderne geboortesteen, genomen uit de lijst die werd opgesteld door de American National Association of Jewelers. De tweede steen in onze opsomming is je mystieke geboortesteen. Deze komt uit een Tibetaans boek en zou helpen om de obstakels in het leven te overwinnen tijdens ‘zijn’ maand.



Januari: granaat en smaragd.

Februari: amethist en bloodstone

Maart: aquamarijn en jade

April: diamant en opaal

Mei: smaragd en saffier

Juni: parel en maansteen

Juli: robijn en carneool

Augustus: peridot en diamant

September: saffier en agaat

Oktober: opaal en jasper

November: citrien en parel

December: blauwe topaas en turkoois