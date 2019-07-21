Moet er nog glitter zijn? De mooiste beautylooks van Tomorrowland Photonews BOOM, BELGIUM - JULY 20 : Portrait of Barbara - illustration image taken during first weekend of Tomorrowland in assignment for NINA. On 20, July, 2019 in Boom, Belgium, 20/07/2019 *** © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews***
Style Als we één ding mogen concluderen na onze passage op Tommorowland, dan is het wel dat glitter dé beautytrend van dit festivalseizoen is. Wij kwamen, zagen en fotografeerden de 10 mooiste beautylooks van het eerste festivalweekend. Alba (30) uit Spanje Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews*** Sophia (28) uit Ierland Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Jessica (30) uit Brazilië Photonews BOOM, BELGIUM - JULY 20 : Portrait of Jessica - illustration image taken during first weekend of Tomorrowland in assignment for NINA. On 20, July, 2019 in Boom, Belgium, 20/07/2019 *** © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews*** Barbara (44) uit België Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Veronica (23) uit Brazilië Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Sylvia (30) uit Duitsland Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Nastasia (30) uit België Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Cindy (forever 21) uit Brazilië Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Lilo (31) uit Israël Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Guy (41) uit Israël Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Keith (34) uit Schotland Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews Julie (31), Salima (42) en Lisa (24) uit België Photonews © Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
