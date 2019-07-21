Moet er nog glitter zijn? De mooiste beautylooks van Tomorrowland

BOOM, BELGIUM - JULY 20 : Portrait of Barbara - illustration image taken during first weekend of Tomorrowland in assignment for NINA. On 20, July, 2019 in Boom, Belgium, 20/07/2019
Style Als we één ding mogen concluderen na onze passage op Tommorowland, dan is het wel dat glitter dé beautytrend van dit festivalseizoen is. Wij kwamen, zagen en fotografeerden de 10 mooiste beautylooks van het eerste festivalweekend.

Alba (30) uit Spanje

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Sophia (28) uit Ierland

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Jessica (30) uit Brazilië

BOOM, BELGIUM - JULY 20 : Portrait of Jessica - illustration image taken during first weekend of Tomorrowland in assignment for NINA. On 20, July, 2019 in Boom, Belgium, 20/07/2019
Barbara (44) uit België

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Veronica (23) uit Brazilië

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Sylvia (30) uit Duitsland

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Nastasia (30) uit België

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Cindy (forever 21) uit Brazilië

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Lilo (31) uit Israël

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Guy (41) uit Israël

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Keith (34) uit Schotland

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
Julie (31), Salima (42) en Lisa (24) uit België

© Gregory Van Gansen/ Photonews
