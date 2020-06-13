Moeder en dochter doen op verbluffende wijze rodeloperlooks na Stéphanie Verzelen

09u28 0 Style Droeg jij als kleine koter ook het laken van mama’s bed als was het een chique jurk? Wij wel. En de zesjarige Stefani en haar mama Alya Chaglar waarschijnlijk ook. Tot de Turkse Ayla besloot de lat een tikkeltje hoger te leggen en echte rodeloperlooks voor de kleine fashionista ging nadoen.

De 34-jarige Alya woont in Antalya, een Turkse stad aan de Middellandse Zee, en vergaart al een tijdje online faam met de creatieve outfits voor haar dochtertje Stefani. Een paar jaar geleden stond iedereen versteld van wat ze deed met fruit, groenten en bloemen, nu valt het internet in zwijm bij de catwalk- en rodeloperlooks die ze voor Stefani namaakt met simpele materialen als papier, karton, kleurstiften en ander handigs dat thuis rondslingert. Naar eigen zeggen hoeft ze meestal maar een halfuurtje te knutselen voor een Instagramwaardig eindresultaat.

Het resultaat? 288.000 volgers op het account van dochtertje Stefani. Maar vooral ook een meisje dat straalt op elke foto en poseert met de bravoure van een wereldster. In een interview met Bored Panda zegt Stefani dat ze ervan droomt om later een modeontwerpster te worden. Wij hebben zo’n vermoeden dat we later inderdaad nog van haar zullen horen.

Aanschouw deze creaties van Alya en Stefani en sta versteld

En dit is de creatieve mama achter de indrukwekkende outfits.