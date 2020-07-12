Modeontwerper Virgil Abloh richt studiebeurs van 1 miljoen op voor zwarte studenten Margo Verhasselt

12 juli 2020

Modeontwerper Virgil Abloh heeft aangekondigd dat hij een studiebeurs van 1 miljoen dollar opricht om zwarte studenten te steunen.

Virgil Abloh, de ontwerper van het ultrahippe label Off-White en de mannencollectie van Louis Vuitton, heeft op Instagram aangekondigd dat hij de ‘Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern”’-studiebeurs opricht. “Iedereen die ooit met mij sprak of in een brainstorm zat, weet dat ik dagelijks wil vechten voor de ‘17-jarige versie van mezelf’. Ik bedoel daarmee dat ik jonge zwarte kinderen wil helpen met hun carrièredoelen. Als ik iemand kan helpen met open communicatie en kan uitleggen hoe ik het aanpakte, dan heb ik mijn échte job gedaan.”

Het is de bedoeling dat de beurs stijgt in waarde. Het eerste miljoen komt van Abloh zelf en van sponsors als Louis Vuitton, Evian en Farfetch. “Ik zet mijn woorden om in daden. Het doel is dat zoveel mogelijk anderen in de industrie dat voorbeeld volgen”, klinkt het nog.