Modemerk verrast met peperdure ‘huidhakken’ en meer ongewone creaties TVM

30 oktober 2018

14u47

Bron: Vogue 1 Style Nog wat centjes over en op zoek naar een last minute kostuum voor Halloween? Dan biedt het Canadese modemerk Fecal Matter vast soelaas. Momenteel gaat het merk het internet rond met hun lieslaarzen die lijken op je eigen huid, inclusief duivelshoornen, vlezige hakken, laarzen en tenen. Op hun webshop vind je echter nog heel wat meer ongewone ontwerpen die voor torenhoge bedragen de deur uitvliegen.

Fecal Matter, 3 jaar geleden opgestart door Hannah Rose Dalton en Steven Raj Bhaskaran in Montreal, bestaat uit een kledinglijn, dj-act én een Instagramaccount dat het midden houdt tussen een enge fantasiewereld en de realiteit. Al zijn het vooral de schoenen, en dan met name de ‘huidhakken’ die hen nu veel bekendheid opleveren.

Origineel werden de laarzen gemaakt met behulp van protheses en Photoshop enkel en alleen bedoeld voor op Instagram. Maar omdat er zoveel reacties op kwamen, besloot het duo om ook echt fysieke exemplaren te creëren die draagbaar zijn. Al is draagbaar relatief, want op het filmpje dat ze postten op Instagram, zie je dat het model in kwestie amper een meter vooruit raakt op de stelten. Goedkoop zijn de siliconen hakken overigens ook niet. Voor zo’n 6.700 euro zijn ze de jouwe. Al krijg je daarvoor wel handgemaakte laarzen die aangepast worden aan jouw benen. Zelfs je moedervlekjes en beenhaar wordt gekopieerd, net als je huidskleur.

Voor het duo zijn de laarzen het bewijs dat hun aangepaste wereld op Instagram ook vertaald kan worden naar het echte leven. “We vinden het fijn om deze alien-look te creëren met behulp van Photoshop en zorgen ervoor dat het altijd erg realistisch overkomt,” vertelt Bhaskaran aan Vogue. “Maar tegelijkertijd zitten we ook met een tweestrijd. We willen de zaken die we voor internet maken, eigenlijk ook proberen na te maken om te dragen in het echte leven. De schoenen zijn daar een eerste voorbeeld van.” De twee laten verder nog weten dat ze goedkopere en iets meer draagbare varianten van de laarzen willen maken, omdat ze nu al zo succesvol zijn. Ze denken daarbij aan pumps.