Modemerk onder vuur wegens 'fatshaming'-tekst op sweater

14 september 2018

09u07 0 Style Met de tekst ‘Dik zijn is niet mooi, het is een excuus’ op een sweater, heeft modemerk LPA zich heel wat kritiek op de hals gehaald. Het Amerikaanse label heeft de trui ondertussen uit de handel gehaald, al blijft het bij hoog en laag beweren dat er een andere boodschap achter de print zit dan iedereen denkt.

Eergisteren presenteerde popster Rihanna haar nieuwe lingeriecollectie nog op een bonte mix van vrouwen. Mager, met vormen, jong, oud, gekleurd en blank. Een mooi voorbeeld van hoe diversiteit in de modewereld steeds meer in opmars is. De sweater van modelabel LPA, die verkrijgbaar was via online retailer Revolve, lijkt echter exact het tegenovergestelde te willen uitdragen. Met de tekst ‘Dik zijn is niet mooi, het is een excuus’, met daaronder in het klein ‘Zoals gezegd tegen @Paloma’, gaat het namelijk lijnrecht in tegen de hele ‘body positivity’ beweging.

Al lijkt dat volgens het merk maar zo. De bewuste sweater maakt deel uit van een collectie truien met verschillende quotes op. Zo is er ook een met ‘Het verschrikkelijke resultaat van het moderne feminisme’ op en een met ‘Te mager om seks mee te hebben’ op geprint. Volgens LPA gaat het om quotes die ooit gezegd zijn tegen of over bekende vrouwen. De uitspraak over feminisme is bijvoorbeeld ooit tegen actrice en regisseuse Lena Dunham gezegd, die over het dik zijn tegen plussize model Paloma Elsesser.

Ongelukkige uitwerking

Door de quotes op de truien te plaatsen, wou LPA net aantonen dat zulke uitspraken niet door de beugel kunnen. Maar door de ongelukkige uitwerking ervan, is het dat doel helaas volledig voorbij geschoten. Op de webshop van Revolve werd de ‘Paloma sweater’ namelijk gedragen door een mager model, wat nogal gek overkomt. Ook is XL de grootste maat waarin de trui verkocht werd, waardoor heel wat volslanke dames de sweater niet eens kunnen dragen.

De Londense artieste Florence Given dacht daar net zo over en deelde daarom een screenshot van het product op sociale media. Ze zocht ook contact met LPA, die haar via Instagram uitlegden hoe de vork in de steel zit. “We wilden met de sweaters een statement maken tegen de hedendaagse internetcultuur en de manier waarom vrouwen behandeld worden, al is dat helemaal fout gegaan,” geeft het modemerk toe. Volgens LPA is de collectie een samenwerking met Lena Dunham en was het de bedoeling om haar in de truien te laten poseren. “We werken hard om elke dag de juiste keuzes te proberen maken, het spijt ons dat we jullie hebben teleurgesteld.”