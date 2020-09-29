Modemerk Moschino organiseert modeshow met marionetten Liesbeth De Corte

29 september 2020

09u34 0 Style Door de pandemie zien de modeshows er net een tikje anders uit. Of ze gebeuren virtueel, of het publiek is afwezig. Nogal saai, vindt Jeremy Scott. De creatief directeur van Moschino kwam daarom met een grappige oplossing op de p(r)oppen: hij maakte er een ware poppenkast van.

Voor de presentatie van z'n lente-zomercollectie 2021 haalde ontwerper Jeremy Scott alles uit de kast. Uit de poppenkast, om precies te zijn. De creatief directeur van Moschino besloot namelijk om een modeshow te maken met marionetten.

Het was een hele onderneming om de show rond te krijgen, vertelt de designer aan magazine Vogue. Eerst maakte hij veertig looks, om die vervolgens om te zetten naar een kleiner formaat voor poppen die zo'n 75 centimeter groot zijn. Elk kledingstuk, elke stof, elk motief, elk accessoire en elk klein detail moest aangepast worden naar mini-formaat. “Het was misschien miniatuur, maar het vroeg veel werk en was ook duurder dan een gewone modeshow”, aldus Scott.

Niet alleen de modellen, maar ook het publiek bestond uit marionetten. Zo was er zelfs een popje gemaakt dat fashion queen Anna Wintour moest voorstellen, en eentje dat als twee druppels water op de bekende modejournalist Hamish Bowles leek.