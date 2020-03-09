Modellenbureau zet alle soorten schoonheid in de kijker: “Het doet er niet toe hoeveel benen je hebt” Margo Verhasselt

09 maart 2020

15u45 0 Style Er bestaat geen definitie voor schoonheid. Maar de beelden die vandaag de dag continue de wereld ingestuurd worden, dringen toch een schoonheidsideaal op. Zebedee Management, een Brits modellenbureau, zet alle types vrouwen in de kijker in een prachtige fotoshoot.

Op Internationale Vrouwendag worden dames wereldwijd in de bloemetjes gezet. Dat wisten ze duidelijk ook bij Zebedee Management; zij trommelden heel wat vrouwen op voor een fotoshoot die alle soorten schoonheid viert. Het is niet de eerste keer dat ze toegejuicht worden voor hun liefde voor diversiteit. Het bureau staat erom bekend samen te werken met kinderen die het downsyndroom hebben of dames met een andere origine, maat of beperking.

Voor deze fotoshoot werkte het bureau samen met modellen met een beperking, een huidaandoening, haarverlies, een grote moedervlek, jong en oud. Het bureau geeft daarbij mee dat vrouwen met een beperking de grootst onvertegenwoordige groep in de media zijn. “Het doet er bij talent en schoonheid niet toe hoeveel benen je hebt of met welke beperking je geboren werd”, schrijven ze op hun website. “Als gespecialiseerd bureau zijn we gepassioneerd in het herdefiniëren van schoonheid, beperkingen en diversiteit. Met de juiste kansen en steun geloven we dat geweldige dingen kunnen gebeuren voor nog geweldigere mensen.”