Modellen met een beperking sieren de cover van Teen Vogue TVM

07 september 2018

13u50

Bron: Teen Vogue 0 Style Diversiteit lijkt steeds belangrijker te worden in de modewereld. Maar modellen met een beperking vallen nog te vaak uit de boot. Teen Vogue gaat daar nu tegenin door drie dames met een handicap op de cover te plaatsen.

Jillian Mercado kampt met een spierziekte en zit in een rolstoel, bij Mama Cax werd een been geamputeerd en Chelsea Werner heeft het syndroom van Down. Maar dat houdt hen niet tegen om als model te werken. Hoewel ze alle drie vertellen dat het niet makkelijk is.

“Er was niemand die eruitzag zoals mij in magazines of andere mainstream media”, vertelt Mercado in het interview met Teen Vogue. “Daarom toonde ik bijvoorbeeld alleen mijn gezicht op sociale media, toen ik jonger was. Ik was erg beschaamd over mijn beperking, omdat ik het gevoel had dat ik niet goed genoeg was, aangezien niemand anders met een handicap als model werkte.”

Dat is ondertussen gelukkig anders. Een tijd geleden heeft ze een contract getekend bij modellenbureau IMG en deed ze al opdrachten voor merken als Diesel, Olay en Target. Ze is ook te zien op de website van Beyoncé.

Cax heeft op haar beurt dan weer een contract bij Jag Models en werkte al voor onder andere ASOS, Chromat en Tommy Adaptive. Daarnaast verdient ze haar geld als blogger, waarbij ze schrijft over mode, reizen en het leven met een beperking. Ze staat er ook bekend om haar beenprothese aan te kleden met allemaal gekke kleuren en prints en daar is ze erg trots op. “Ik denk dat het zo belangrijk is om naar buiten te treden, omdat mensen met een beperking nog altijd te weinig vertegenwoordigd worden op sociale media en in de media in het algemeen.”

Werner begon volgens Teen Vogue als model te werken, nadat ze een video van haarzelf naar modemerk Aerie gestuurd had, waarin ze zei dat ze opgenomen moet worden in een campagne, omdat ze een “sterke en trotse vrouw is”.

Teen Vogue is overigens niet het enige merk dat een lans breekt voor mensen met een beperking. Webshop ASOS pakte onlangs nog uit met een kledinglijn voor mensen met een handicap, het Belgische beautylabel Mylène koos voor 4 modellen met een verstandelijke beperking in hun campagne en Primark postte een foto van een meisje zonder onderarm op hun Instagramaccount. Meer van dat!