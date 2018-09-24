Modellen met 3 borsten op de catwalk in Milaan TVM

24 september 2018

14u19 4 Style Op de modeweek in Milaan showen grote namen als Prada, Versace, Armani en Fendi. Als minder bekend Italiaans modemerk moet je kortom heel wat moeite doen om op te vallen, al is streetwearmerk GCDS daar in ieder geval goed in geslaagd. Zij stuurden namelijk modellen de catwalk op met niet 2, maar 3 borsten. Inclusief 3 priemende tepels. Ja, dat lees je goed.

De collectie zelf stond in het teken van de rave-cultuur, met onder andere korte topjes en rokjes in fluokleuren, transparante plastieken jurken en beenverwarmers. En in dat thema passen volgens de designers van GCDS blijkbaar ook modellen met 3 borsten. Daarom stuurden ze een aantal vrouwen met een prothese van 3 borsten de catwalk op, wat ze over hun eigen borsten droegen. Een behoorlijk vreemd zicht, zeker onder de korte topjes die de modellen droegen. Kijk zelf maar: