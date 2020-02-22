Modellen gebruiken gouden gezichtsmasker om er goed uit te zien tijdens modeweken Liesbeth De Corte

22 februari 2020

17u10 0 Style De modeweken zijn in volle gang. En dat zijn niet alleen hoogdagen voor de designers, maar ook voor de modellen. Zij willen er natuurlijk op hun best uitzien. Een trucje dat ze daarom geregeld toepassen: een gouden gezichtsmasker. Best duur, maar je kan het thuis ook uitproberen.

Alle modellen willen er natuurlijk fris en monter uitzien, en daar hebben ze veel voor over. Een van de meest populaire huidbehandelingen: een 24-karaats gouden gezichtsmasker ontwikkeld door Mimi Luzon. Onder meer Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, irina Shayk en Bruna Marquezine probeerden het uit voor de fashion weeks.

De behandeling bestaat uit de combinatie van een laagje bladgoud en een moisturizer. Dit zou naar verluidt je huid hydrateren en strakker maken, rimpels gladstrijken, beschermen tegen acne en helpen tegen grove poriën.

Of dat klopt - of te mooi is om waar te zijn - moeten we eerst nog aan den lijve ondervinden. Je kan het gouden gezichtsmasker online bestellen, maar daarvoor moet je wel diep in de buidel tasten. Via de luxewebshop Net-a-Porter kost het maar liefst € 326,23, goed voor vier behandelingen die je thuis kan uitproberen.