Model weigert “racistische” apenoren en -lippen te dragen tijdens modeshow



Nele Annemans

18 februari 2020

17u34

Bron: The New York Post 0 Style Een Afro-Amerikaans model zegt dat ze recent onder druk werd gezet om op een modeshow van het Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York bizarre, “racistische” accessoires zoals apenoren en extra grote lippen te dragen. De 25-jarige schone trok dan ook zonder de accessoires de catwalk op.

“Ik stond op het punt om in te storten en vertelde het personeel dat ik me ongelooflijk ongemakkelijk voelde bij het dragen van de accessoires omdat ze voor mij duidelijk een racistische ondertoon hadden”, vertelt Amy Lefevre (25) aan The New York Post. “Ik kreeg te horen dat het prima was om me slechts 45 seconden ongemakkelijk te voelen.”

Lefevre, die al 4 jaar aan het werk is als model, zei dat ze nog nooit zoiets meegemaakt had. “Ik kon mijn emoties niet beheersen. Mijn hele lichaam trilde. Ik heb me nog nooit zo gevoeld in mijn leven.”

Uiteindelijk liep Lefevre de show, maar ze weigerde om de apenoren en felrode lippen, die gemaakt waren van een seksspeeltje, te dragen.

De productie was onderdeel van een reeks festiviteiten om het 75-jarige bestaan ​​van FIT te vieren. De controversiële ontwerpen zelf werden gemaakt door de recent afgestudeerde Junkai Huang. Het concept achter Huangs ontwerpen was om de ‘lelijke kenmerken van het lichaam’ te benadrukken, maar dat schoot bij velen dus in het verkeerde keelgat. De show werd geregisseerd door professor aan de school Jonathan Kyle Farmer en geproduceerd door Richard Thornn, creatief directeur van het Britse modeproductiebedrijf NAMES LDN.

Zowel Huang, Farmer en Thornn wilden niet reageren. Joyce C. Brown, die aan het hoofd staat van het FIT deed dat daarentegen wel. “We beschermen de vrijheid van een student om zijn eigen persoonlijke en unieke artistieke perspectief als ontwerper te creëren, zelfs als het gaat om wat sommigen als provocatief zouden beschouwen. Maar hoe provocerend design en mode ook mogen zijn, ervoor zorgen dat mensen zich niet ongemakkelijk, beledigd of geïntimideerd voelen, is ook voor mij van het grootste belang. Niet alleen voor mij persoonlijk, maar ook voor de hogeschoolgemeenschap. We nemen die plicht erg serieus en zullen onderzoek doen naar en passende maatregelen nemen met betrekking tot de klacht.”