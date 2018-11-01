Model voor Sports Illustrated toont hoe ingrijpend foto’s bewerkt worden: “Instagram is níét echt” Liesbeth De Corte

01 november 2018

15u22 0 Style Instagram is geen exacte weerspiegeling van het echte leven. Dat heeft het Australische model Kate Wasley nog eens luid en duidelijk laten weten. In een van haar laatste posts toont ze dat niets is wat het lijkt in een wereld die gedomineerd wordt door Photoshop.

Het is al lang geen geheim meer dat veel foto’s in magazines en modecampagnes aan de lopende band worden bewerkt, en dat geldt ook voor heel wat kiekjes op Instagram. Anderzijds vergelijken veel meisjes en vrouwen zich wel met zulke ultrastrakke lijntjes, gespierde buiken en eindeloze benen. Het gevolg? Een groot deel voelt zich onzeker in z’n eigen vel.

Dat is helemaal nergens voor nodig, zegt Kate Wasley op Instagram. De Australische schone, die al model heeft gestaan voor Sports Illustrated, onthult hoe gemakkelijk het is om foto’s te bewerken. Ze schrijft dat iedereen zich langs zijn meest perfecte kant laat zien op sociale media. Of dat nu aan de hand van Photoshop gebeurt of met een flatterende pose. “Als jij jezelf vergelijkt met iemand online denk je vaak het slechtste van jezelf, terwijl die andere persoon net z'n troeven in the picture zet en deelt met de wereld. Dat is géén eerlijke vergelijking”, benadrukt ze. “Instagram is níét echt.”

Het filmpje dat ze online heeft geplaatst, duurt nog geen minuut, maar je ziet wel dat haar cellulitis is weggewerkt, haar snoet wordt opgefrist en ook aan haar buik, borsten, schouders, rug en billen wordt gesleuteld. De post heeft duidelijk een gevoelige snaar geraakt, want de video werd al meer dan 151.000 keer bekeken en verzamelden honderden positieve reacties. “Bedankt om zo echt en transparant te zijn, we hebben nood aan meer mensen zoals jij”, klinkt het.