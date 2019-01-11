Model met syndroom van Down wordt ambassadrice van Benefit Cosmetics

Nele Annemans

11 januari 2019

12u56

Bron: Metro UK 0 Style De 20-jarige Kate Grant, die lijdt aan het syndroom van Down, werd zonet door Benefit Cosmetics bekroond tot de ambassadrice van het beautymerk.

Benefit Cosmetics bombardeerde de Noord-Ierse Kate Grant tot ambassadrice van het merk nadat een foto waarop Kate te zien is met een eyeliner van het merk op enorm veel lof kon rekenen op Instagram. Ondertussen scoorde de foto al bijna 5.000 likes. Zij zal vanaf nu dus Benefit Cosmetics, een bedrijf dat allerlei beautyproducten verkoopt in meer dan 2.000 winkels, verspreid over 30 landen wereldwijd, vertegenwoordigen.

Eerder liep Kate ook al op de catwalk tijdens de Belfast Fashion Week en was ze al te zien in het Britse televisieprogramma This Morning. “Kate is een rolmodel en daar is ze zich ook van bewust. Ze wil tonen dat mensen met een beperking het ook kunnen maken als model en evengoed in beautycampagnes aan bod kunnen komen”, vertelt haar trotse mama Deidre aan Metro UK. “Ze wil niet dat haar beperking haar in de weg staat of dat het downsyndroom haar definieert. Ze is Kate, en ze zal niets als een obstakel zien om haar droom waar te maken”, voegt ze er nog aan toe.

En gelijk heeft ze, als je ‘t ons vraagt!