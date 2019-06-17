Model in rolstoel maakt haar debuut op de catwalk TVM

17 juni 2019

13u14 0 Style De 18-jarige Aaron Philip heeft een beperking, is transgender en zwart, maar dat houdt haar niet tegen. Ze droomde ervan om model te worden en dat is haar aan het lukken ook. Ze scoorde al verschillende opdrachten voor magazines als i-D en Paper Magazine en heeft nu ook haar debuut op de catwalk gemaakt.

Toen Philip de catwalk van ‘WillieNorris Workshop’ opreed, kreeg ze een staande ovatie van het publiek. Na afloop schreef ze er zelf het volgende over op Instagram: “Mijn eerste keer op de catwalk :) Geen excuses meer. Let goed op, want het is wel degelijk een mogelijkheid voor mij om catwalkmodel te worden.” In een Instagram Story liet ze ook nog weten dat ze moest huilen van geluk nadat ze de show had afgesloten.

Philips carrière kwam op gang nadat ze 2 jaar geleden een tweet had geplaatst die al snel viraal ging. “Als ik gescout/ontdekt word door een modellenbureau is het voorbij voor jullie. En met jullie bedoel ik de wereld. Het is tijd voor inclusiviteit/diversiteit mensen, wees voorbereid,” schreef ze. Met resultaat. Ze werd het eerste transgendermodel met een beperking dat een contract kreeg bij Elite NYC en was al te zien in tal van campagnes en magazines.

Ze raakte geïnspireerd om model te worden na het zien van de cover van Interview Magazine waarop Kylie Jenner poseerde in een gouden rolstoel. “We zijn lange tijd genegeerd op het gebied van schoonheid. Mijn handicap is uiteraard een deel van mij, maar het bepaalt niet mijn hele identiteit. Ik kan nog altijd doen wat ik wil, en dat wil ik hiermee bewijzen”, aldus Aaron aan A Plus. “Ik hoop dat ik door mijn modellenwerk er mee voor kan zorgen dat de modewereld in de toekomst een platform biedt aan iedereen dit het verdient. Identiteit dicteert schoonheid namelijk niet. Mensen een stem geven die niet voldoen aan de huidige norm binnen de modewereld, is exact waar de sector nood aan heeft.”