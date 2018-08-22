Model in column: “Ik viel 10 kilo af, maar mijn botten staken nog niet genoeg uit” TVM

22 augustus 2018

12u03

Bron: Metro 0 Style Beetje bij beetje verandert de mode-industrie. Magazine Vogue gaf recent aan geen modellen onder de achttien meer te gebruiken en op de catwalk en in campagnes zijn steeds vaker volle en gekleurde dames te zien. Een column van het Australische model Rosalie Nelson in de Britse Metro toont echter pijnlijk aan dat er nog heel veel werk aan de winkel is.

“Na twee jaar modellenwerk gedaan te hebben in Australië, verhuisde ik naar Londen waar ik afspraken had met een paar van de grootste modellenbureaus ter wereld. Letterlijk al die bureaus vertelden mij dat ik met mijn maatje 36 te dik was of te oud op mijn 21ste,” steekt Nelson van wal in haar column. “Eén agentschap wou me aannemen als ik gewicht verloor, dus dat deed ik dan maar. Ik viel 10 kilo af, terwijl ik al maar 58 kilo woog. Toen ik terug naar het bureau ging, vertelden ze dat mijn botten nog meer moesten uitsteken. Toen heb ik besloten om voor mezelf en voor andere modellen op te komen en heb ik een petitie gestart. De modellenwereld is een harde industrie om in te werken: er is veel competitie, er heerst veel jaloezie onder jonge meisjes en er wordt gelet op elk klein detail aan jou als persoon,” schrijft Nelson.

“Mijn agent vertelde mij ooit dat ik nooit tegen een klant mag spreken. Dat ik nooit persoonlijkheid mag tonen en zeker niet lachen. Ik was er alleen om een wit canvas te zijn voor de ontwerper en de fotograaf. Ik mocht nooit mezelf zijn. Bijna elk model dat ik ken, is wel eens lastiggevallen door een fotograaf, of voelde zich oncomfortabel in bepaalde poses. En bijna iedereen heeft al eens een extreem dieet moeten volgen. Stel je voor dat je 15 jaar oud bent, en dat je agent je vertelt dat je moet afvallen en nooit jezelf mag zijn. Terwijl je agent diegene is die erover beslist hoe jouw leven in de modewereld gaat verlopen. En net die persoon vertelt jou dan om je mond te houden en zo mager mogelijk te zijn.”

“Dit zou geen kat-en-muisspel mogen zijn. We zouden de modewereld niet moeten vervolgen om dit soort problemen van de baan te helpen. Onlangs had ik afgesproken met iemand in een hoge positie in het wereldje, en het interesseerde haar geen bal om ook maar iets te veranderen. Zelfs niet als het levens zou kunnen redden van jonge meisjes en jongens. De mensen die het meeste macht hebben, zijn vaak degene die het minst willen veranderen. Met mijn petitie, hoop ik dat ik in het parlement kan spreken en een nieuwe wetgeving op het gebied van veiligheid en gezondheid in de industrie door kan drukken. Veel mensen hebben bang van verandering, maar in dit geval, kan het alleen maar positief zijn denk ik.”