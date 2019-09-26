Model gaat viraal met zijn loopje op de catwalk van Maison Margiela TVM

26 september 2019

12u22 0 Style De modeshow voor de lente en zomer van 2020 van het oorspronkelijk Belgische merk Maison Margiela stond volgens ontwerper John Galliano in teken van “vrijheid, hoop en activisme”. Al was het model Leon Dame die de show stal met zijn nogal bijzonder loopje op de catwalk.

De nieuwe collectie van Maison Margiela die gisteren gepresenteerd werd in Parijs, kreeg lovende kritieken van de modepers. Toch werden vooral video’s van het agressieve en nogal humeurige loopje van model Leon Dame gedeeld op sociale media. Hij mocht de show afsluiten en werd door bewegingschoreograaf Pat Boguslawski aangeleerd om over de catwalk te lopen alsof hij razend kwaad was. Dat maakte deel uit van de gedachte achter de collectie, die onder andere gebaseerd was op activisme. Vorig seizoen wandelde hij net extreem sierlijk de catwalk op, wat eveneens druk gedeeld en becommentarieerd werd online.