Model Ashley Graham toont trots haar striemen in bikinireclame Liesbeth De Corte

02 augustus 2020

10u08

Bron: People 0 Style Zes maanden geleden is Ashley Graham (32) bevallen van haar zoontje, maar ondertussen staat ze model voor haar nieuwste badmodecollectie. En zoals we dat van haar gewoon zijn, doet ze dat met een portie realisme: zonder Photoshop en mét flubberbuikje en striemen. “Dit is mijn nieuwe mamalijf, en ik ben er fier op.”

Ashley Graham is één van de bekendste plussize modellen wereldwijd, en nu breekt ze ook een lans voor striemen. Haar boodschap: het is nergens voor nodig om die te verstoppen, of om je te schamen. En dat maakt ze duidelijk met haar nieuwste lijn van badpakken en bikini’s, die ze uitbrengt met het merk Swimsuits for All.

De Amerikaanse staat zelf model in de reclamebeelden, die coronaproof gemaakt werden bij haar thuis door haar man Justin Ervin. Nog leuker is dat er geen Photoshop aan te pas kwam. “Ik wil dat iedereen me ziet hoe ik gewoon ben. De foto’s zien er heel simpel, maar mooi en krachtig uit”, vertelt Graham erover.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Het gebeurt wel vaker dat de 32-jarige haar sinaasappelhuid of andere ‘zogezegde onvolmaaktheden’ toont op haar Instagram of campagnefoto’s, maar nu twijfelde ze voor het eerst om alles bloot te geven. “Want ja, ik ben zwaarder geworden. Ik heb striae. In het begin moest ik op mezelf inpraten en moest ik mezelf overtuigen: ‘oké, je hebt een nieuwe lichaam, draai die knop om en doe het gewoon’. Maar na de fotoshoot voelde ik me empowered en trots: ik zie er goed uit en voel me ook zo. Dit is mijn nieuwe mamalijf, en ik ben er fier op.”

Alle stuks zijn beschikbaar in maatje 34 tot maatje 54, en zijn te koop op de webshop van Swimsuits for All.

Lees ook:

Hoogzwangere Ashley Graham voor het eerst solo covermodel Amerikaanse Vogue

Model Ashley Graham geprezen voor eerlijke zwangerschapsfoto