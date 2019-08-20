Model Ashley Graham geprezen voor eerlijke zwangerschapsfoto Margo Verhasselt

20 augustus 2019

15u26 0 Style Plussize model Ashley Graham (31) staat bekend om het verkondigen van body positivity en dat doet ze ook nu ze in verwachting is van haar eerste kindje. Het Amerikaans topmodel postte onlangs een foto van zichzelf en haar veranderende lichaam op Instagram en kreeg heel wat lovende reacties.

“Hetzelfde, maar een beetje anders”, pende het model neer bij de foto waarop haar lichaam met buikje en striae te zien is. En die foto wordt warm onthaald op de app. Zo reageert onder anderen de Amerikaanse zakenvrouw Bozoma Saint John ‘Beautiful mama xo’ en celebrity trainer Kira Stokes ‘elke dag een beetje mooier’.

Anderen halen dan weer aan hoe geweldig ze Graham en haar ‘gewone’ kiekjes vinden. Zo schrijft een van haar volgers: ‘mijn lichaam ziet er EXACT hetzelfde uit. Ik ben er niet echt trots op ... maar het komt erop neer dat niet iedereen een platte buik heeft. We hebben allemaal een ander figuur, een andere maat of huidskleur, maar we verdienen het om geliefd te zijn en gerespecteerd te worden.”