Modehuis Jacquemus viert verjaardag met modeshow op adembenemende locatie Timon Van Mechelen

25 juni 2019

09u24 0 Style Het ultrahippe Franse modehuis Jacquemus, u misschien wel bekend van de Het ultrahippe Franse modehuis Jacquemus, u misschien wel bekend van de tasjes die zo klein zijn dat er nauwelijks een tampon in kan of net de strohoed ter grootte van een parasol, blaast 10 kaarsjes uit. Ontwerper Simon Porte Jacquemus vierde dat gisteren met een modeshow voor mannen en vrouwen te midden van een gigantisch lavendelveld in de Franse Provence. Indrukwekkend!

De 29-jarige Fransman Simon Porte Jacquemus maakt de meest sexy overhemdjurken ever, presenteerde vorig jaar zijn eerste mannencollectie in Marseille, introduceerde de micro-tas bij het grote publiek, opende een café in Parijs en geldt als een van de grote talenten van zijn generatie. Ondanks zijn jonge leeftijd, richtte hij zijn eigen merk Jacquemus exact 10 jaar geleden op en dat vierde hij gisterenavond met een modeshow in een lavendelveld in de Franse gemeente Valensole. Hoewel het al de derde keer is dat hij een collectie toont in het zuiden van Frankrijk, overtrof hij zichzelf ditmaal qua locatie. Op de Instagramaccounts van fashionista’s was dan ook niets anders te zien dan lavendel, lavendel en natuurlijk ook wat mooie kleren.

De modeshow had ook een klein Belgisch randje, met de Leuvense schone Zoë Thaets die meeliep op de catwalk.