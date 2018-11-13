Minimalistische & Belgische juwelenmerken die je misschien nog niet kende
1. Studio Collect
Het Antwerpse collectief Studio Collect werd opgericht in 2013 en bestaat uit 4 vrouwen die samen studeerden aan de Koninklijke Academie van Schone Kunsten in Antwerpen. Hermien Cassiers, Saskia Govaerts, Magaly Hermans en Hannah Van Lith zijn de designers achter dit label. Hun visie en stijl was zodanig hetzelfde dat ze samen besloten Studio Collect op te richten. Het hele proces van ontwerpen tot ontwikkelen gebeurt gezamenlijk in hun atelier in ‘t Stad.
De juwelen van Studio Collect zijn onder andere te koop op hun webshop en in de winkel in Antwerpen.
2. Barelli Manon
Hoewel Manon Barelli amper 25 jaar oud is, weerhield dat er haar niet van om een dikke 2 maanden geleden haar eigen juwelenmerk op te richten. Voor haar eerste collectie - Collection N1 - liet ze zich inspireren door het Musée Internationale de la Parfumerie in het Zuid-Franse stadje Grasse. En die verwijzingen naar parfumflesjes uit de twintigste eeuw zie je ook duidelijk terug in de collectie.
De juwelen van Barelli Manon zijn onder andere online te koop.
3. Lore Van Keer
Ze mocht al een juweel ontwerpen voor koningin Mathilde, heeft tientallen verkooppunten en een flagshipstore in Wolvertem: het gaat kortom goed met het gelijknamige juwelenmerk van Lore Van Keer. Haar ontwerpen stralen eenvoud en rust uit, zonder dat het saai wordt. En hoewel ze al sinds 2011 meedraait in de Belgische accessoirewereld, maakt ze nog steeds alle ontwerpen met de hand.
Meer info: lorevankeer.com.
4. Aurore Havenne
Ook Aurore Havenne is fan van pure en tijdloze sieraden met minimalistische lijnen. Haar inspiratie haalt ze uit de stad, de architectuur van gebouwen, het geluid en natuurlijk ook kunst. Ze ontwerpt en maakt haar designs in haar atelier in Brussel waar ze die meteen ook verkoopt aan klanten.
Meer info: aurorehavenne.com.
5. Miono
3 jaar geleden trok de Brusselse Catherine op wereldreis en daar werd het idee voor haar eigen juwelenlijn geboren. Met elk ontwerp uit haar eerste collectie wil ze dan ook de essentie proberen te vatten van een van de plaatsen en mensen die ze onderweg had ontmoet, zonder daarbij in clichés te vervallen. Denk géén accenten van bamboe en touw, wel tijdloze sieraden die volgens de ontwerpster kracht en elegantie uitstralen. Een fysieke winkel staat voorlopig niet op de planning, maar er is wel een webshop.
Meer info: miono.com.
Reacties