Miley Cyrus loopt show voor Marc Jacobs Margo Verhasselt

13 februari 2020

12u20

Bron: dazed 0 Style Miley Cyrus kan al jaren gespot worden op de modeweken, op de eerste rij al kijkend naar de show. Maar de zangeres ruilde die plaats in voor een plekje op de catwalk.

Miley flaneerde op de catwalk van de Marc Jacobs AW20 show naast een ander model. Ze droeg een kostuumbroek, zwarte bh, handschoenen en een jas in zebraprint. Maar de keuze voor Miley als opvallend element tijdens de show is niet al te ongewoon. Cyrus en Jacobs werkten in het verleden al samen. Zo was Miley te zien in een campagne van de designer in 2014.

Daarnaast sloegen de twee vorig jaar ook de handen ineen en ontwierpen ze samen een sweater waarvan de opbrengst voor 100% naar Planned Parenthood, een Amerikaanse non-profitorganisatie die gezondheidszorg levert aan vrouwen, ging.