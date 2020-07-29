Met dit accessoire maak je je mondmasker nog meer fashionable Nele Annemans

29 juli 2020

11u56 2 Style We hadden het vorig jaar nooit, nimmer, jamais verwacht, maar het mondmasker is op weg om hét mode-item van de zomer te worden. Al een leuk exemplaar in huis gehaald? Top. Met dit accessoire maak je het helemaal fashionable.

Nu we bijna overal verplicht zijn om een mondmasker te dragen, zien we er ook steeds mooiere opduiken in het straatbeeld. Maar als je zo'n mondkapje zoals een échte fashionista wil dragen, is het hoog tijd om dit accessoire in huis te halen.

We zien de laatste tijd op onze Instagramfeed steeds meer kiekjes van mensen die hun mondmasker voorzien van een kettinkje, vergelijkbaar met een brillenkoord. Alleen is het kettinkje hier langs beide kanten voorzien van een slotje of knijpertje, zodat je het kan vasthechten aan je mondkapje. Het populairst is de gouden schakelketting, maar ook parels doen het bijzonder goed.

Je kan zo’n ketting bovendien zowel apart als samen met een mondmasker kopen. Benieuwd geworden? Wij shopten al enkele favorieten.

1. Zwart mondmasker met gouden ketting van anti worldwide, 40,18 euro, online te koop.

2. Fijne gouden schakelketting van Sweet Dalda, 20,54 euro, online te koop.

3. Ketting met witte parels van Baby Halo Boutique, 9,81 euro, online te koop.

4. Ketting met gekleurde kralen van Efplanner, 5,27 euro, online te koop.

5. Gekleurd masker met parelketting van Melanie Mirabel, 34 euro, online te koop.

6. Wit mondmasker met gouden schakelketting van Naughty Zarate, 20,54 euro, online te koop.