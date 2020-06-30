Meisje met syndroom van Down poseert voor Gucci en Vogue Liesbeth De Corte

17u45 6 Style De Britse Ellie Goldstein (18) heeft het downsyndroom, maar is goed op weg om haar modellendroom waar te maken. Ze is het nieuwe gezicht van een Gucci-campagne en ze verschijnt ook in modebijbel Vogue.

Model worden? De Britse Ellie Goldstein deed het gewoon. Het 18-jarige meisje is het nieuwe gezicht van Gucci en presenteert de nieuwste mascara van het modehuis, Mascara L’Obscur.

Meest succesvolle Instagrampost ooit

Door te kiezen voor een model met het downsyndroom trekt Gucci volop de kaart van diversiteit, en dat legt het merk geen windeieren. Zo werd er een foto van Ellie gedeeld op de Instagrampagina van het Italiaanse modelabel, en die scoorde bijna 800.000 likes. Daarmee is het meteen de populairste post ooit op het account van Gucci.

Als kers op de taart zal de campagne ook in een internationaal modemagazine verschijnen. En niet zomaar eentje: Vogue Italia heeft al laten weten de foto’s te zullen publiceren.

“Ik vond het modellenwerk supertof, en het was fantastisch om zo’n mooie jurk van Gucci te mogen dragen”, reageert het Britse meisje. “Ik ben heel trots op de fotoshoot en het resultaat, en ik hoop dat ik in de toekomst nog voor andere merken zal mogen poseren."

Ellie koestert al langer een droom om model te worden, en is aangesloten bij het agentschap Zebedee Management. Ze deed mee in een reclamefilmpje van de Britse beautyketen Superdrug en schopte het tot model van sportmerk Nike.

Zebedee Management vindt het belangrijk dat mensen als Ellie ook in de media komen. Momenteel gebeurt dat nog véél te weinig. Een onderzoek toont aan dat slechts 0,06 procent van alle modellen een handicap heeft. Als het gaat over de mode- en beautysector, daalt het zelfs naar 0,01 procent. Het tonen van diversiteit is belangrijk, stelt Laura Johnson, CEO van Zebedee Management. “Merken kunnen niet langer zeggen dat het publiek geen modellen met een handicap wil zien. Kijk maar naar de Instagrampost van Gucci: die bewijst het tegendeel."