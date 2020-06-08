Meghan Markle zweert bij deze getinte dagcrème (en jij kan 'm ook makkelijk in huis halen!)

Valerie Wauters

08 juni 2020

14u01 0 Style Je zou het tussen alle regenbuien door niet echt zeggen, maar de zomer nadert met rasse schreden. Eind deze week gaan de temperaturen weer vlotjes richting 25 graden, wat het nu het ideale moment maakt om je make-up tasje even onder de loep te nemen.

Enkele van je beautyproducten kunnen immers een zomerse update gebruiken. Niet in het minst je foundation, die op zomerse dagen al snel dik en plakkerig kan aanvoelen op je huid.

Op warme dagen kies je daarom best voor een getinte dagcrème. Deze egaliseert je gelaat op een gelijkaardige manier als je favoriete foundation dat doet, maar zorgt er daarnaast ook voor dat je huid voldoende gehydrateerd wordt. Ook Meghan Markle is fan van getinte dagcrèmes, en zweert al een hele tijd bij dit exemplaar van Laura Mercier.

Toegegeven, het is niet de goedkoopste tinted moisturizer die er op de markt is, maar kwalitatief is hij in elk geval wel. Naast een mooie dekking bevat Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer immers ook vitamine E en C én SPF 30.

Laura Mercier, Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30, 49 euro.