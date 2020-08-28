Meghan Markle is fan van deze comfy broek (en je kan hem ook nog kopen!) Liesbeth De Corte

28 augustus 2020

16u27 0 Style Classy en casual. Met die twee woorden kan je de kledingstijl van Meghan Markle perfect samenvatten. Onze favoriet uit haar kleerkast? Een luchtige gestreepte broek, die de Hertogin van Sussex droeg tijdens een interview met feministe Gloria Steinem. Wij zochten én vonden enkele betaalbare alternatieven.

Tegenwoordig woont Meghan Markle opnieuw in Los Angeles, en daar heeft ze het helemaal naar haar zin. Dat zei ze tijdens een video-interview met de bekende Amerikaanse feministe Gloria Steinem. De twee vrouwen hadden zich gesetteld in de achtertuin van Markle en prins Harry, en babbelden ronduit over de aankomende verkiezingen in de Verenigde Staten.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Voor de gelegenheid droeg de Hertogin van Sussex een wit T-shirt en een gestreepte broek van het Amerikaanse merk Anine Bing. En wat Markle draagt, is vaak supersnel uitverkocht. De kans is dus groot dat deze broek ook in no time over de toonbank vliegt.

Momenteel kan je hem nog op de webshop van Anine Bing bestellen. Het kost je zo’n 249 euro. Toch iets te duur? We zochten en vonden enkele alternatieven voor een zacht prijsje.

1/ Anine Bing, 249 euro, online te koop.

2/ Vero Moda, 39,99 euro, online en in winkels te koop.

3/ Taifun, 75,99 euro i.p.v. 95,99 euro, via de Bijenkorf te koop.

4/ C&A, 9,99 euro i.p.v. 29,90 euro, online en in winkels te koop.

5/ H&M, 34,99 euro, online en in winkels te koop.

6/ Mango, 19,99 euro i.p.v. 39,99 euro, online en in winkels te koop.

7/ Weekday, 12 i.p.v. 40 euro, online en in winkels te koop.