Marion Cotillard wordt het nieuwe gezicht van Chanel N°5

18 februari 2020

11u24 0 Style De beroemde Franse actrice en milieuactiviste Marion Cotillard is vandaag tot een van de nieuwe chouchous van Chanel uitgeroepen. De Oscarwinnares zal immers later dit jaar de nieuwe Chanel N°5-campagne sieren.

“Marion Cotillard is de perfecte belichaming van de Franse natuurlijke schoonheid, mét een onweerstaanbare ‘je ne sais quoi’-houding”, vertelt Chanel over de nieuwe samenwerking. “Ze zet haar elegantie perfect om naar het beeld van de iconische N°5-geur.”

“Authentiek, toegewijd en genereus, Marion Cotillard neemt altijd een uniek perspectief in in al haar films en creëert een uniek beeld van de vrije vrouw”, klonkt het verder.

Het is de allereerste keer dat de Française haar gezicht leent aan een parfum. Cotillard komt zo bij de indrukwekkende Chanel-familie terecht met andere bekende ambassadeurs als Margot Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp en onze eigen Angèle.

Cotillard is sinds de start van haar acteercarrière al grote fan van het merk. Zo was ze zowel op de rode loper van de film ‘A Very Long Engagement’ in 2004 als op die van ‘La Die En Rose’ in 2008 gehuld in een outfit van Chanel.

De nieuwe Chanel N°5-campagne met Marion Cotillard wordt later dit jaar onthuld.