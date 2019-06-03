Marc Jacobs lanceert opnieuw een betaalbare modelijn TVM

03 juni 2019

13u41 0 Style Vier jaar na het stopzetten van Marc by Marc Jacobs, introduceert de gelijknamige Amerikaanse modeontwerper terug een betaalbare modelijn. ‘The Marc Jacobs’ zal in eerste instantie vooral herwerkte varianten van oude stukken bevatten voor zowel vrouwen als mannen.

Waar Marc by Marc Jacobs een apart ontwerpersduo had en ook eigen modeshows en presentaties, staat Marc Jacobs himself terug zelf aan het roer van deze nieuwe betaalbare lijn. Naast herwerkte versies van populaire oude stukken, zal ‘The Marc Jacobs’ ook schoenen, handtassen, juwelen en andere accessoires zoals sleutelhangers en sokken bevatten. Hij werkte voor de eerste collectie alvast samen een rits bekende namen zoals fotograaf Juergen Teller, regisseuse Sofia Coppola, New York Magazine en het Zweedse regenjassenmerk Stutterheim.

Qua prijs situeert de nieuwe lijn zich nog altijd in het hogere segment van de modewereld, al betaal je wel flink minder in vergelijking met de gewone collecties van Marc Jacobs. Zo kost een paar sokken € 40, sweaters beginnen bij € 330, broeken rond de € 200 en schoenen ook bij € 330.