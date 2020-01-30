Marc Jacobs lanceert collectie voor valentijn Margo Verhasselt

30 januari 2020

11u17 0 Style Valentijnsdag nadert met rasse schreden. Je hebt misschien niet meer genoeg tijd om nog een date te scoren voor de Dag der geliefden, Marc Jacobs zorgt er wel voor dat je nog een toffe outfit kan bemachtigen om jezelf cadeau te doen. Hij lanceerde zonet een Valentijnsdag nadert met rasse schreden. Je hebt misschien niet meer genoeg tijd om nog een date te scoren voor de Dag der geliefden, Marc Jacobs zorgt er wel voor dat je nog een toffe outfit kan bemachtigen om jezelf cadeau te doen. Hij lanceerde zonet een valentijnscollectie

Hij duidde 3 duo’s aan die een limited edition T-shirt mochten ontwerpen. De eerste in dat rijtje waren zanger Ian Isiah en zijn beste vriend Jorge Gitoo Wright. Naast hen ontwierpen ook Devon Lee Carson en muzikant Jesse Rutherford een T-shirt. Tot slot mochten ook ontwerper Erin Magee en Nicole Albino zich uitleven op een ontwerp.

Jacobs zit niet stil. Naast een nieuwe collectie, is de ontwerper ook een van de nieuwe gezichten van Givenchy’s laatste campagne samen met actrice Charlotte Rampling. Het project werd eergisteren getoond op Instagram en bevat heel wat minder liefde, de actrice geeft Jacobs een harde mep in het gezicht.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat de twee sterren samenwerken. De Britse actrice was al eerder te zien in de SS04-campagne van Jacobs. Het mag op het eerste zicht wat bizar lijken om een ontwerper in de campagne van een ander merk te zien, het is niet ongewoon voor Givenchy. Het luxemerk castte Donatella Versace al in hun AW15-campagne.