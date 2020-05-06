Marc Jacobs en Valentino ontwerpen designerkledij voor Animal Crossing Liesbeth De Corte

06 mei 2020

16u16 2 Style Sinds de start van de lockdown is de game Animal Crossing populairder dan ooit. Het is niet alleen een leuk tijdverdrijf, maar ook een tof platform om je stijlgevoel uit te drukken. Om die reden zijn Marc Jacobs en Valentino mee op de kar gesprongen en maken ze outfits voor de poppetjes in Animal Crossing.



Bij Animal Crossing is het de bedoeling dat je een avatar maakt. Voor de leken: een online persona, zeg maar. Je avatar wordt gedropt op een verlaten eiland, dat je stap voor stap bewoonbaar maakt door te vissen, insecten te vangen en in de tuin te werken. Op den duur kan je zelfs bij elkaar op bezoek gaan om samen kokosnoten te vangen en - in een later stadium - virtuele feesten te organiseren.

Niet alleen jij en ik, maar ook heel wat modeontwerpers zijn fan van het spel. Onder meer Marc Jacobs besloot samen te werken met de makers van Animal Crossing. Hij tekende zes outfits om je avatar mee aan te kleden, gaande van een oranje gestreepte trui tot een schattige jurk met lila bolletjes. Via de Twitterpagina of het Instagramaccount van de Amerikaanse ontwerper kan je aan de designs geraken.

Ook modehuis Valentino zette een gelijkaardige actie op poten. Creatief directeur Pierpaolo Piccioli voorziet niet alleen T-shirts, jurkjes en jassen, maar ook accessoires zoals hoedjes. De codes die je nodig hebt om de outfits in Animal Crossing te gebruiken, vind je opnieuw via de socialemediapagina’s van Valentino.