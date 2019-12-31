Manicure voor oudjaar? Dit zijn de nageltrends voor 2020 Margo Verhasselt

31 december 2019

Een simpel likje nagellak op je nagels? Dat werd na 2010 niet meer gedaan. Neen, een opvallende manicure waar wat tijd in kroop was het laatste decennium geen overbodige luxe meer (dankjewel, Instagram). Maar vanaf 2020 belooft het allemaal nog spannender te worden. Van nieuwe versies van oude klassiekers tot nieuwe ideetjes: dit zijn de nageltrends die je mag verwachten in 2020.

1. In de sterren

Wat staat er alvast in de sterren geschreven? Dat kosmische, sterrenbeeld-achtige nagels het erg goed gaan doen in het nieuwe jaar.

2. 50 tinten blauw

“Klassiek blauw” mag dan wel Pantone’s kleur van het jaar zijn, blauw zal volgend jaar in alle tinten hot zijn op je nagels.

3. De french manicure

Terug van weggeweest is de french manicure (al dan niet met een twist). We zagen de nagels met witgelakte tip al terugkomen op heel wat catwalks en ook naast de modeweken wordt deze opnieuw warm onthaald. Het effect van een goede french manicure? Een verlengde look.

4. Ombré

Ombré met zachte kleuren en een zachte overgang weliswaar. Wie had ooit gedacht dat deze stijl zo elegant kon zijn.

5. Gradiënt

De look die haast onomzeilbaar is op Instagram én het is ook een van de gemakkelijkste. Kies vijf kleuren uit die goed bij elkaar passen en lak je nagels: kinderspel!

6. Groene vingers

Ik weet niet hoe uw Instagram er tegenwoordig uitziet, maar de mijne bestaat voor 50% uit foto’s van planten en 50% beautylooks. Waarom niet het beste van twee werelden samennemen?

7. Lange valse nagels

Onder andere populair gemaakt door de Kardashians, lange valse nagels zijn weer helemaal in.

8. Vlinders

Vlinders zijn de nieuwe bloemen, zo blijkt. Een manicure waar -uiteraard - een ietsiepietsie meer tijd in kruipt. Maar met een o zo mooi resultaat.