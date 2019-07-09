Man die vroeger gepest werd met vitiligo is nu model dat zijn aandoening gebruikt als kunst

09 juli 2019

Bron: Metro UK 0 Style Tijdens zijn jeugd werd hij gepest met zijn huidaandoening vitiligo, die bleke vlekken op zijn gezicht en lichaam veroorzaakte, maar nu maakt Mahmoud Hassan furore als model.

De Egyptische Mahmoud (25) ontwikkelde vitiligo rond zijn dertiende. Toen hij ontdekte dat zijn huid op bepaalde plekken pigment verloor, vond hij het moeilijk om daarmee om te gaan. Hij was bang dat hij uitgesloten zou worden door zijn vrienden op school waardoor hij jarenlang zijn aandoening probeerde te verstoppen.

“Het was een enorm moeilijke periode voor mij”, vertelt hij. “Ik schaamde me er zo hard voor dat ik er alles aan deed zodat mijn vrienden het niet zouden merken. Toen ze het toch zagen, kreeg ik vaak de woorden ‘koe’ of ‘zebra’ naar me toegeschreeuwd.” Het duurde voor Mahmoud dan ook jaren om zijn onzekerheden te overwinnen. Maar de kans om model te worden, bracht daar verandering in. Nu deelt hij trots foto’s van zijn huid om anderen te inspireren de dingen die hen anders maakt te omarmen.

“Ik behandel mijn lichaam nu alsof het een kunstwerk is”, vertelt hij. “Door mijn vitiligo kreeg ik de mogelijkheid om model te worden, waardoor ik me sterker voel dan ooit tevoren.” Om een voorbeeld aan te nemen, vinden wij.