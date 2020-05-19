Maak zelf een designertas van een oude kartonnen doos Liesbeth De Corte

19 mei 2020

07u54 0 Style Begint het thuisarrest te vervelen en ben je op zoek naar een nieuw tijdverdrijf? Heb je bovendien altijd al gedroomd van een tas van Dior, Jacquemus of Hermès? Sla dan twee vliegen in één klap en maak er eentje zelf. Het enige wat je nodig hebt, is een kartonnen doos en een flinke scheut creativiteit.

Wie al langer droomde van een eigen designertas, heeft door de coronacrisis nog iets te verzuchten. Verschillende modehuizen hebben de prijs van hun handtassen opgetrokken, meldt persbureau Reuters. Bij merken als Chanel en Louis Vuitton is het prijskaartje tot 17 procent duurder geworden sinds de lockdown. Met die strategie hopen ze wellicht de slechte omzetresultaten van de laatste weken goed te maken.

Blijven sparen dan maar. En in afwachting van - of ter vervanging - kan je er zelf eentje in elkaar knutselen. Het ideale quarantaineproject, als je ‘t ons vraagt. Op het Instagramaccount @camera60studio zie je hoe je het best te werk gaat. De oprichters - de twee Italiaanse kunstenaars Matteo Bastiani and Chiara Rivituso - tonen op de pagina hoe ze iconische designbags namaken met alledaags materiaal.

Zo hebben ze twee replica’s gemaakt van de Dior Saddle Bag: eentje met een schoendoos, voor de ander gebruikten ze een doos cornflakes. Af en toe gebruiken ze ook een oude winkelzak, bijvoorbeeld voor de Jacquemus Le Chiquito of de Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch. Maar het duo is evengoed aan de slag gegaan met een Oreo-verpakking (voor Chanel Mini Vanity Bag) of een Heineken-pakket (Louis Vuitton Soft Trunk).

Voor de liefhebbers hebben ze een tutorial op hun Instagrampagina en een patroon op hun website gezet. Daarmee kan je zelf aan de slag om de bekende Kelly-bag van Hermès te maken. Veel knutselplezier!