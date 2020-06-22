M.A.C Cosmetics ontwerpt 12 beautylooks voor De Sims Margo Verhasselt

11u03 0 Style Jouw Sims konden zich al kleden in fantastische stuks van modehuizen en kunnen nu ook nog eens kiezen voor een mooie beautylook van M.A.C Cosmetics. Het beautymerk ontwierp twaalf verschillende looks voor het spel.

Modehuizen moeten tijdens de coronacrisis creatief uit de hoek komen en dat doen ze ook. Al is het wel op een manier die niet voor de hand liggend is: steeds vaker geven ze aandacht aan videogames. Zo werden collecties gemaakt voor avatars in De Sims en modeshows georganiseerd via Animal Crossing. De beautywereld kon niet achterblijven: M.A.C Cosmetics slaat dan ook de handen ineen met EA Games en creëerde twaalf looks voor De Sims.

Romero Jennings, director of makeup artistry van M.A.C Cosmetics, stond in voor het ontwerp: “Het was bijzonder spannend om designs vanuit het niets te creëren.” Er is voor ieder wat wils: Jennings maakte een natuurlijke look, baseerde zich op populaire trends en bedacht ook enkele opvallende, speelse looks die even excentriek zijn als het beautymerk zelf.