Luxe webshop Net-a-Porter lanceert platform voor duurzame mode

19 juni 2019

Webshop voor luxeartikelen Net-a-Porter stelt Net Sustain aan de wereld voor, een nieuw platform dat focust op duurzaamheid.

Duurzaamheid is een hot topic in de modewereld en dat hebben ze ook bij Net-a-Porter begrepen. Hun manier om op de trend in te spelen? Een splinternieuw online platform dat duurzame modemerken verzamelt lanceren. Tot nu toe kan je op het platform 26 verschillende merken shoppen die voldoen aan 5 duurzaamheidscriteria. Zo moeten de merken werken met duurzame materialen, duurzaam vervaardigd worden, verspilling tegengaan, lokaal geproduceerd worden, vakmanschap stimuleren en teruggeven aan de maatschappij. Het doel van Net Sustain? Duurzaam shoppen gemakkelijker én toegankelijker maken.

Je kan onder andere kleding van Stella McCartney, Veja, Mother of Pearl en Maggie Marilyn shoppen. In totaal werden er al 500 verschillende stuks geüpload: van schoenen tot sieraden en sportkleding. Het is de bedoeling dat volgend jaar ook duurzame beauty aan dat lijstje wordt toegevoegd.