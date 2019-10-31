Luxe retailplatform verkoopt 80 vintage Dior juwelen margo verhasselt

31 oktober 2019

14u10

Bron: vogue 0 Style Een unieke en zeldzame collectie juwelen uit het archief van Christian Dior wordt verkocht op het luxe retailplatform Farfetch. De collectie werd samengesteld door vintage-expert Susan Caplan en bestaat uit 80 stuks die ontworpen werden tussen 1976-1998.

“Ik ontving een telefoontje van iemand uit Duitsland die me vroeg of ik interesse had in een grote privé-collectie van een oude man die meer dan 20 jaar voor Dior werkte”, legt Caplan uit aan de Britse Vogue. “Ik wou de kans niet uit de weg gaan en bekeek de juwelen in detail en kocht ze op het moment zelf.”

Caplan werkt al 35 jaar met vintage juwelen en kwam in haar carrière nog nooit zo’n impressionante items tegen. “Geen enkel stuk uit de collectie werd ooit gedragen, wat het voor mij nog specialer maakt. “Daarnaast zag ik nog nooit zo’n prachtig vakmanschap dat zo goed bewaard bleef.”

Ook de periode waaruit de stukken komen is bijzonder door de creatieve directeuren die toen aan het roer stonden bij Dior: Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré en John Galliano. “Bohan verwierf internationaal respect omdat hij Dior’s elegantie verderzette met een moderne twist die het huis daarvoor niet kende. Ferré stond bekend voor zijn architectureel inzicht dat hij doortrok in zijn ontwerpen. En Galliano, was subliem en theatraal", vertelt Caplan.

Je betaalt vanaf 413 euro voor een paar oorbellen, de prijzen eindigen op zo'n 4,844 euro. De collectie vind je hier.