Louis Vuitton maakt oorbellen ... voor je AirPods Liesbeth De Corte

18 augustus 2020

13u43 1 Style De draadloze oortjes van Apple zijn razend populair. Het is dan ook niet verrassend dat andere merken een graantje willen meepikken van het succes. Vooral Louis Vuitton doet dat op een originele manier: het Franse modehuis brengt gouden oorbellen uit om je AirPods te versieren. En die kosten een flinke duit.

Toen Apple vier jaar geleden zijn draadloze oortjes lanceerde, werd er flink mee gelachen. De AirPods zagen er vreemd uit, het design werd zelfs vergeleken met ronde elektrische tandenborstels. Ook werd het nut in vraag gesteld: zou je die witte dingen niet snel verliezen? Maar bespot of niet, de consument volgde en de oortjes werden een gigantisch succes.

Zozeer dat andere merken mee op de kar springen, en de een doet het al wat creatiever dan de ander. Het voorbeeld bij uitstek is Louis Vuitton dat oorbellen voor AirPods uitbrengt. Dat zegt Supreme Leak News, een bekend Instagramaccount dat vaak inside modenieuwtjes naar buiten brengt. Ook DLOUISV, een website dat items van het Franse luxelabel verkoopt, postte een foto van de oorbellen.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)

De oorbellen in kwestie bestaan uit ear cuffs met goudkleurige hangers, met een bloem en het iconische Louis Vuitton-logo eraan. Voorlopig heeft het modehuis nog niets bevestigd, maar Supreme Leak News vermoedt dat het sieraad in verschillende lengtes beschikbaar zal zijn. Naar verluidt kost het accessoire 350 dollar, of omgerekend ongeveer 300 euro, en komt het deze maand nog op de markt.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat het merk zich bezighoudt met inears. Eerder bracht het al een eigen variant op de markt: de zogenoemde Horizon Earphones. Deze oortjes zijn verkrijgbaar in vijf kleuren, hebben een functie om noise cancelling in te schakelen en kosten maar liefst 980 euro.