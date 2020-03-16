Lokale handelaars steunen? De leukste webshops uit eigen land
MODE
Labellov
Labellov is sinds jaar en dag het online walhalla voor vintageliefhebbers en mensen die een tweedehands Delvaux of Hermès willen scoren. Extra leuk nieuws: vanaf woensdag 18 maart lanceert het platform een Super Sale en kan je via de website items kopen aan kortingen die gaan tot 80 procent.
Johny Be Good
Op zoek naar een degelijk, klassiek wit hemd? Dan ben je bij Johny Be Good aan het juiste adres. Je vindt er ook kwaliteitsvolle T-shirts en sweaters, uiteraard ook voorzien van een geborduurde tekst en grappige tekeningen.
Le freddie
Kristin Stoffels en Els Keymeulen, allebei modejournalisten, hebben vorig jaar een nieuwe webshop opgericht, genaamd ‘le freddie’. Leuk voor mensen die duurzaamheid hoog in het vaandel dragen, want alle stuks zijn vintage. “We proberen met le freddie bijzondere dingen te verkopen die je niet in een gewone tweedehandswinkel vindt”, vertelde Els eerder aan Nina.be. “Veel kant, een grote kraag, we willen kleding verkopen die ‘fun’ is, maar ook een beetje gewaagd.”
Juttu
De Belgische concept store Juttu heeft al verschillende winkels in ons land, maar je kan er ook online shoppen en snuisteren tussen allerlei merken, ook van Belgische makelij natuurlijk. Denk maar aan Nathalie Vleesschouwer, Nosho, Antwrp, CKS, Cîme en Julia June.
La fille d’O
Wie graag een nieuw lingeriesetje wil toevoegen aan haar ondergoedlade, kan terecht bij la fille d’O. Het lingeriemerk van de Gentse Murielle Scherre staat vooral bekend om z’n rebelse en feministische ontwerpen. Goed voor wie eens iets uitdagender wil.
DECO & INTERIEUR
Nome Furniture
Nome Furniture is erin geslaagd om op enkele jaren tijd dé referentie te worden als het aankomt op vintage design meubilair. Zij vergaarden vooral bekendheid met hun grote aanbod aan wandmeubels (die je ook zelf kan samenstellen), al verkopen ze daarnaast ook heel wat andere vintage parels.
La Fabrika
Fan van de Scandinavische interieurstijl? Dan kan je je hart ophalen bij La Fabrika. Hier hebben ze tal van Deense merken zoals Bolia, Hay, Normann Copenhagen, Muuto en Menu.
Orence Store
Orence Store is een beetje een buitenbeentje, want het focust enkel op kleinere prullaria en niet op meubels zelf. Denk daarbij bijvoorbeeld aan vaasjes, glazen, fruitschalen en kaarsenhouders. Steevast unieke stukken die voor een appel en een ei verkocht worden.
DASNICE
DASNICE heeft zijn showroom en magazijn in Wijnegem, maar ook op de webshop vind je de meest prachtige meubels, gaande van klassieke houten commodes tot een roze Ligne Roset Togo en opvallende gouden bloemenlamp. Ideaal als je op zoek bent naar een pronkstuk dat je interieur in één klap een upgrade geeft.
Pomax
Het Belgische interieurmerk Pomax is de afgelopen jaren uitgegroeid tot een vaste waarde voor wie op zoek is naar leuke nieuwe decoratiespullen. Ze hebben heel wat fysieke winkels in ons land en ook verkooppunten in de rest van de wereld, maar gelukkig kan je ook online inspiratie opdoen en je favoriete producten shoppen.
KINDEREN
Goldfish
Het kind wil natuurlijk ook wat, en daar is Goldfish ideaal voor. Eva Devisch, zelf moeder van twee dochters, kiest prachtige kleren uit voor kinderen tot 12 jaar.
Play
Iedereen die een beetje bezig is met z’n interieur en decoratie kent Rewind Design wel. Maar wist je dat de meubelwinkel ook een zeer schattige shop voor de allerkleinsten heeft? In tegenstelling tot bij de grote broer koop je hier vooral kledij, schoenen, schooltassen en andere hebbedingen voor je kroost.
Blabloom
Fysiek gevestigd in Houthalen-Helchteren in Limburg, maar Blabloom is ook online te vinden met een leuke mix van duurzaam speelgoed, poppen, puzzels en gezelschapsspelletjes.
Zoenkids
Voor kinderkledij die net dat tikkeltje extra heeft, moet je bij Zoenkids zijn, een kleine, maar fijne winkel in hartje Kortrijk. Je kan je verwachten aan veel Belgische merken. Een greep uit het aanbod: Aymara, Simple Kids, Bellerose en Cos I Said So.
JUWELEN
Aroz
Aroz werd opgericht door twee zussen, Laura et Paola Sole. Al hun creaties vormen de perfecte mix tussen bohemien en minimalistisch, en worden gemaakt door een klein atelier in Portugal.
Studio Collect
Het collectief Studio Collect werd opgericht in 2013 en bestaat uit 4 vrouwen die samen studeerden aan de Koninklijke Academie van Schone Kunsten in Antwerpen. Hermien Cassiers, Saskia Govaerts, Magaly Hermans en Hannah Van Lith zijn de designers achter dit label. Hun visie en stijl was zodanig hetzelfde dat ze samen besloten Studio Collect op te richten.
Lore Van Keer
Ze mocht al een juweel ontwerpen voor koningin Mathilde en heeft tientallen verkooppunten en een flagshipstore in Wolvertem. Om maar te zeggen: het gaat goed met het gelijknamige juwelenmerk van Lore Van Keer. En terecht, al haar ontwerpen stralen eenvoud en rust uit, zonder dat het saai wordt.
Barelli Manon
Manon Barelli groeide op in Zuid-Frankrijk, en die invloed probeert ze ook te verwerken in haar collecties. “Mijn juwelen moeten een zekere elegantie, speelsheid en innovatie uitstralen”, zo zegt ze zelf op haar website. “Perfect voor vrouwen die weten wat ze willen en houden van een vleugje individualiteit.
