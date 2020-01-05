Liefde is ... je outfit op elkaar afstemmen: zo pak je het aan LDC

05 januari 2020

07u58 0 Style Koppels die al een tijdje samen zijn, beginnen op elkaar te lijken. Vaak gebeurt dat onbewust, soms ook niet. Matching outfits kunnen evengoed een signaal naar de buitenwereld zijn dat ze ... welja, een goede match zijn. Hoe je dat het best aanpakt? Subtiliteit is het sleutelwoord.

Matching outfits zijn altijd riskant. Denk maar aan Britney Spears en Justin Timberlake in 2001: de toenmalige beau’s hadden zich destijds volledig in jeans gehuld voor de American Music Awards. Zo tenenkrullend dat het vestimentaire plaatje voor altijd in ons geheugen gegrift staat.

Het toont meteen aan hoe je als koppel het best je outfit op elkaar afstemt. In één zin samengevat: overdaad schaadt. Je gaat beter voor kleine gelijkenissen.

1. Gelijkaardige juwelen

De makkelijkste manier om een fashion faux pas te vermijden: samen als koppel juwelen kopen. Dat weet ook André Hazes. De zanger bevindt zich momenteel in Rome met zijn nieuwe vlam Bridget, waar ze ook kettingen kochten. Zij kreeg er eentje met de letter A, hij met de B.

2. Assorti met geuren

Het moet niet altijd gaan om wat je ziét. Je kan evengoed het reukorgaan aan het werk zetten, met een uniseks parfum bijvoorbeeld. Breng samen een bezoek aan een winkel van Otentic en kies een geur uit die op jullie lijf geschreven staat, of ga voor een flesje van Le Labo, Byredo of Gucci.

Sensuali van Otentic, € 109 voor 100 ml.

Santal 33 van Le Labo, € 232 voor 100 ml.

Black Saffron van Byredo, € 187 voor 100 ml.

Memoire d’une Odeur van Gucci, € 102,90 voor 100 ml.

3. Schone schoenen

Hebben jullie dezelfde kledingstijl? Dan kunnen kunnen jullie dezelfde schoenen kopen. Hakken dragen gaat voor sommige mannen misschien een stapje te ver, maar het is wel makkelijk om je sneakers of bottines op elkaar af te stemmen.

Sneakers van Veja, € 125 voor mannen en vrouwen.

Sneakers van Acne, € 420 voor mannen en vrouwen.

Laarzen met vegan leder van Dr. Martens, € 179 voor mannen en vrouwen.

4. Gecoördineerde kleurentinten of prints

Krek dezelfde outfits zijn wat komisch. Gelijkaardige kledingstukken (alle twee een camel coat), tinten die terugkomen (een strikje in dezelfde kleur als de broek van de partner) of dezelfde prints (Schotse ruiten) zijn wel een leuk idee.

5. Dezelfde sokken

Mag het nog iets subtieler zijn? Haal dan hetzelfde paar uit de sokkenlade. Jullie symmetrie valt amper op, maar zorgt wel voor een leuk binnenpretje.

Sokken met bloemenpatroon van Mosaert, € 10,50.

Sokken met flamingo’s van H&M, € 3,99.

Rode sokken van Alfredo Gonzales, € 10.

Sokken van Champion, € 14,95.

6. Vergelijkbare make-up

Eentje voor de durvers onder ons: coördineer je make-up. Toegegeven, je creëert geen alledaagse look én het is niet voor iedereen weggelegd. Maar koppels die samen aan de slag gaan met make-upkwasten kunnen een leuk resultaat bekomen. Kijk maar naar Maisie Williams. De actrice uit ‘Game of Thrones’ en haar vriend Reuben Selby waren tijdens Paris Fashion Week op dezelfde manier opgemaakt en zagen er fantastisch uit.