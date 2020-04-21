Less is more: de short suit wordt hét mode-item van de zomer

Nele Annemans

21 april 2020

10u57 0 Style Het damespak, met geklede blazer dito pantalon, maakte vorig jaar al een heuse comeback. Anno 2020 maakt die plaats voor een iets nonchalanter exemplaar: maak kennis met de short suit, ofwel een oversized blazer in combinatie met een bijpassende losse bermuda.

Dat short suits dé outfit van de zomer worden, bewijst de stijgende verkoop op online webshops zoals ASOS. Zij zagen dat de verkoop van vrouwenpakken de laatste maand met maar liefst met 400% is toegenomen. Die categorie bevat ook de klassieke lange pakken, maar er was een ander kostuum dat er met kop en schouders bovenuit stak: dit grijze korte pak of short suit met krijtstrepen. In een week tijd gingen er maar liefst 195.000 exemplaren over de virtuele toonbank, waardoor hij momenteel volledig uitverkocht is.

Daarnaast steeg de zoektocht naar short suits op de modezoekmachine Lyst tijdens de laatste week van maart met 19%, waarbij die van Maje en Stella McCartney het meest bekeken werden.

En ook tal van influencers zijn helemaal weg van de look.

Bovendien is er voor ieder wat wils want ze komen voor in allerlei stofjes en kleuren. Wij selecteerden alvast onze favoriete short suits!

1. Gifgroene blazer, 49,99 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 29,99 euro, Mango.

2. Fleurige blazer, 95,99 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 53,99 euro, Asos.

3. Roze blazer, 50 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 25 euro, Monki.

4. Linnen blazer, 69,99 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 34,99 euro, Asos.

5. Leren blazer, 159 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 129 euro, Zara.

6. Blazer in kakigroen, 39,99 en bijhorende bermuda, 29,99 euro, H&M.

7. Jacquard blazer, 59,95 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 29,95 euro, Zara.

8. Blazer in marineblauw, 149 euro en bijhorende bermuda, 69,95 euro, Massimo Dutti.