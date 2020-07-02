Lenny Kravitz is het nieuwe gezicht van Saint Laurent Margo Verhasselt

11u02 0 Style Niemand minder dan het Amerikaans rockicoon Lenny Kravitz (56) is het nieuwe gezicht van modehuis Saint Laurent.

Creatief directeur Anthony Vaccarello deelde zelf enkele kiekjes van de nieuwe campagne op Instagram. Daarop poseert Kravitz tegen een sobere achtergrond in de typische zwart-witstijl die we van het modehuis gewoon zijn.

Gekleed in aansluitende broeken en zijden hemdjes, is het een stijl die zowel hem als bij het modehuis past. Het is niet de eerste keer dat Saint Laurent voor een bekende muzikant kiest. Onder anderen zangers Marilyn Manson en Ariel Pink gingen hem voor. Naast Kravitz duikt ook de K-popster Rosé van groep BlackPink in de campagne op. De zangeres schittert in een zwart kanten jurkje uit de herfstcollectie.

Bekijk hieronder de campagnebeelden.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) op 27 jun. 2020 om 18:17 CEST