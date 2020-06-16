Late pleister op de wonde?

Band-Aid brengt binnenkort kleefpleisters in andere huidtinten uit Valérie Wauters

09u01 3 Style De BLM-beweging doet heel wat merken nadenken over diversiteit. De grootste pleisterfabrikant ter wereld, Band-Aid, brengt binnenkort pleisters op de markt in verscheidene huidtinten.

“We horen jullie. We zien jullie. We luisteren naar jullie.” Zo klinkt het in een Instagrampost van pleistermerk Band-Aid. Wat volgt is de belofte om in de nabije toekomst pleisters op de markt te brengen in andere tinten dan de standaard rozige huidskleur. “We willen een reeks pleisters lanceren in lichte, medium en donkere tinten van de bruine en zwarte huidskleur en zo de schoonheid van een diverse huid omarmen”, gaat het verder. “ We pleiten voor inclusiviteit en de beste helende oplossingen voor iederéén. We kunnen, moeten en willen het beter doen.”

Klinkt goed, al komt de beslissing van het merk er volgens sommige Twitteraars veel te laat. “Gek toch, dat een merk daar nu pas aan denkt, terwijl de hele wereld al járen grapjes maakt over het gebrek aan pleisters in andere huidskleuren”, klinkt het bij een gebruiker. Al is die claim niet helemaal waar, zo blijkt uit een reactie van Band-Aid: “In 2005 brachten we al een reeks meer diverse pleisters op de markt, onder de naam ‘Perfect Blend’. Door gebrek aan interesse zijn we na verloop van tijd gestopt met de productie. We zijn blij nu een nieuwe, gelijkaardige collectie op de markt te kunnen brengen.”