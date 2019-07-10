Lady Gaga kondigt make-uplijn officieel aan Margo Verhasselt

10 juli 2019

09u42

Bron: Elle 0 Style In het voorjaar van 2018 vertelden we je al dat Lady Gaga’s bedrijf, Ate My Heart Inc., de handelsnaam ‘Haus Beauty’ had aangevraagd. Volgens de trademark-documenten wou het merk heel wat producten op de markt brengen, niet veel later merkten wat fans op dat een site ‘HausBeauty.com’ werd aangemaakt en dat maakte de tongen los: de zangeres zou haar eigen beautymerk uitbrengen. Maandag kregen we de eerste beelden te zien en gisteren was het dan eindelijk zo ver, er werd een officiële aankondiging gedaan.

Type de URL van HausBeauty.com in in je zoekbalk en je wordt doorverwezen naar HausLabs.com, de startpagina voor Haus Laboratories, Lady Gaga’s eigen make-uplijn. De zangeres postte gisteren de eerste promovideo waar ze zelf in voorkomt met enkele andere modellen.

Business of Fashion bericht dat de lijn zal lanceren in september en zal focussen op multi-inzetbare producten voor de wangen, ogen en lippen in zes verschillende kleuren en een kit dat de drie combineert. Lipgloss wordt apart verkocht en zou rond de 16 dollar (14 euro) kosten. Gaga ging ook een samenwerking aan met Amazon en zal haar lijn lanceren in negen landen.

Uiteraard focust de lijn op inclusiviteit en schoonheid op alle mogelijke manieren. “Geen boodschap van zelfacceptatie? Geen deal”, zei Gaga daarover al aan Business of Fashion. “Ik heb een groot platform over de hele wereld. God gaf me een stem voor een reden, ik weet niet waarom en stel mezelf constant die vraag, maar ik ga geen beautymerk uitbrengen dat mensen onzeker en bang maakt. Dit draait om bevrijding.”

De pre-order voor de lijn start op 15 juli.