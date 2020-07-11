Lady Gaga is het nieuwe gezicht van Valentino Beauty Margo Verhasselt

11 juli 2020

18u00 0 Style Lady Gaga zit niet stil: enkele maanden geleden schudde ze een beautylijn uit haar mouw en stelde ze haar nieuwe album aan de wereld voor. Toch vond de zangeres tijd voor nog een nieuw project: als nieuwe gezicht van Valentino Voce Viva, het nieuwste parfum van Valentino Beauty’s.

Creatief directeur, Pierpaolo Piccioli, is maar al te blij dat hij de wereldster kon strikken en bedacht meteen ook een erg passende slogan bij het nieuwe geurtje. “Stel je voor dat je een stem hebt waarmee je de hele wereld kan bereiken..”

“Het past helemaal bij ons merk,” gaat Piccioli verder. “Valentino Voce Viva wil mensen raken, inspireren en aanmoedigen hun dromen waar te maken”

De Amerikaanse zangeres moet helpen bij het verspreiden van die boodschap. Ze werd uitgekozen dankzij haar Italiaanse roots en omdat ze dagelijks vecht voor inclusiviteit en individualiteit. “Wie Lady Gaga zegt, zegt vrijheid, zelfbewustheid en denkt aan haar puur hart”, aldus Piccioli in een statement. “Ze is een icoon. Haar boodschap van vrijheid, passie voor kunst, gelijkheid en zelfliefde is exact dezelfde als die van Valentino. Ik ben trots.”

De campagne met Gaga zal in september voor het eerst getoond worden.